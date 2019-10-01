Fulton, Miss. – For the third time this season and the second week in a row, Itawamba Community College’s Anna Wesleigh Driskell was named Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Keeper of the Week.
The freshman from Tupelo, earned her “hat trick” of the Keeper of the Week honor from the MACJC Tuesday for her impressive week that led to two Lady Indian wins and improved the program’s current win streak to eight.
Driskell had 17 saves in 180 minutes, allowed only one goal and picked up her fourth shutout of the season.
In the 1-0 win over Pearl River Community College, Driskell picked up nine saves and added eight in the 4-1 win over Motlow State Community College.
Driskell is now eligible to for National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Keeper of the Week, an honor she earned last week, that will be announced Wednesday.
The Lady Indians (9-3, 3-1 MACJC North) will start the second round of division play today when they host Holmes Community College (10-1, 4-0 MACJC North) at 1 p.m. The game will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
