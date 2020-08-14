A drive through Covid-19 testing site will be set up at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center parking lot, 430 C.J. Hardin Drive, in Pontotoc Wednesday, August 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi Department of Health to coordinate this mobile testing site. At the drive through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not leave their vehicle.
If you think you need to be tested you must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or you can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Please note, if you wish to be tested this Saturday, you must call that morning to make it before the 2 p.m. shut down time.