Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Gary Stanton has confirmed he will release more information later this afternoon on a high speed chase that started in southern Pontotoc County, sped through several streets in downtown Pontotoc and ended in a crash on Highway 15 south of Pontotoc around 8 a.m. this morning.
Sgt. Stanton said the suspect who fled from officers was arrested at the crash site by state troopers and other law enforcement agencies.
Stanton said the incident initially stemmed from a moving violation and evolved into a chase.
The chase ended on Highway 15 just south of Pontotoc in a ditch not far from the Highway 15/Highway 41 four-way stop.
The driver of the pursued vehicle tried to run over a trooper, and the trooper returned fire in defense, Stanton said.
The driver collided with a police cruiser, and officers then made the arrest, he said.
The trooper who returned fire did sustain minor injuries, Stanton said.
No other injuries were reported, he said.
The Progress was able to confirm that a Pontotoc Police car was damaged in the chase.