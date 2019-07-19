The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public that renewal and duplicate licenses are available through our online services at www.ms.gov/dps/license_renewal/License to help alleviate the need of entering driver service offices around the state.
The summer season is the busiest time of year and citizens entering driver service offices will possibly experience longer than normal wait times.
These online services provide the option for selecting an 8-year driver’s license which reduces the number of visits to a driver service office.
Reinstatement fees are another service that may also be paid online at the following address: www.ms.gov/dps/license_renewal/Reinstatement
In May 2019, the Driver Service Bureau launched the new JumpStart (Students Access to Road Test) Program geared for student drivers. This new program allows students 15 years and older to schedule Saturday appointments for written and road tests, as well as allow them to receive permits and driver licenses.
This program is currently available at designated offices on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. during the summer months of June, July and August.
Kiosks are also available at various offices around the state and can be a valuable resource to try when entering a driver service office for duplicate and renewal driver licenses.
For more information on additional services provided by the Driver Service Bureau, please visit www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.