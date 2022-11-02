OCC

Folks have been busy packing shoe boxes for the little children of the world and the time to drop them off is just around the corner. National Collection week begins Monday, November 14 with the last day to drop off Sunday, November 20. In Pontotoc drop off locations are West Heights Baptist Church and Ecru Baptist Church. Their hours of operation are listed below.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you