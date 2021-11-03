Bringing the gospel to children around the world is as close as a little green and red shoebox. Folks in Pontotoc County are excitedly packing Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes to be shipped to all portions of the globe, bringing hope and happiness to thousands of children.
But what happens after these little boxes leave Pontotoc? Their first stop is Oxford, Mississippi to be loaded onto an 18-wheeler, then they head for Atlanta, Georgia. Each box is opened and checked and then shipped directly from there to the country of destination.
There is a group from Cairo Baptist church that travels to Atlanta on the day before Thanksgiving to take part in this part of the ministry. Kelly and her husband, Jim Mattews first went in November of 2018.
“ I got an email from Samaritan's Purse with the information, and couldn’t get it off my mind,” Kelly Matthews said. “I knew it sounded like something that would be great for a church mission trip, but wanted to check it out before bringing a group. It was pretty last minute, and I now know that spots are somewhat difficult to reserve, so my husband [Jim] and I were blessed to find exactly two spots open for the time we could go. It really made it clear that God was paving the way for us to be there.”
Matthews said that in Atlanta they have the privilege of making sure each box has the items it needs and that items that can’t be shipped overseas are taken out.
“The main goals are to check boxes for unwanted items (liquids, candy, breakable items - people mean well, but sometimes they add things that are on the ‘no’ list.) so you take those out - and they distribute them to people in need in the local area, toothpaste to homeless shelters for example, and then you fill the box back up with ‘filler items’ so that all boxes are as full as possible!
“Then boxes are taped (because some are so full they can barely shut!) and placed in shipping boxes for the same age groups/genders. Each box is designated for an age group - 2-4years, 5-9 years, or 10-14 years, and boy or girl, so for example, there’s a 2-4 year old girl big shipping box that all of those go in.
“A $9 per box donation is requested for shipping, and if you pay that online, you can print or link to a label that has a barcode on it. Someone’s job is to scan that code as your box is put in the shipping container. Those are the last hands that will touch it before it’s opened in another country, and the scan allows the sender to know where their box went! Boxes from Cairo have ended up in at least 15 different countries since we’ve started ‘following our box’.
“All boxes packed on the day Cairo worked in 2019 went to South Sudan, so that’s neat to know too. When a big shipping box is full, they’re placed on a long converter belt. One of our youth two years ago got to help load those boxes on the trucks ready to take them to the next step in their journey.”
Matthews said that folks who come serve between three to eight hour shifts. “We served six hour shifts each time,” she noted.
The logistical side of getting a box from Pontotoc to the hands of a child in Africa is almost mind boggling to the Operation Christmas Child volunteer.
“If I personally decided to send shoeboxes to a child overseas, there would be so many obstacles that it would likely never happen. OCC has the logistics so well planned out, on both the sending and receiving sides, that they make it easy for normal folks in any part of the world (most boxes come from the US, but other countries do send) to share God’s love in a tangible way.
“Boxes from Pontotoc county drop-offs are carried to Oxford, where they are loaded on an 18-wheeler and taken to the Atlanta processing center. One prayer request for this year is that the widespread shipping issues don’t affect OCC’s shipping efforts,” she noted.
But she said that the giving is easy for those who want to share the love of God with others.
“Fill a shoebox with toys and essentials. Get it to a drop off location (Ecru Baptist and West Heights are the closest here) and they take care of the rest.
“These boxes are assembled to bring gifts and the good news of Jesus to children who may never had received either. But they make just as much of an impact on those who get to help send them. My greatest joy is being reminded how God can use each of us - from a 13 year old kid who's never been out of Pontotoc County, a man who uses a motorized scooter if he has to walk very far, to our oldest church member joining us on the trip this year at 91. He equips the willing, and it’s a joy to be a part of that!”
And getting from here to there is sometimes a challenge in itself. “For our family, the greatest challenge is finding places for our kids to be, because you have to be 13 or older to enter the processing center. Grandparents are great to help with that though,” she said.
“Getting the day/time that will work for us always seems like it will be a challenge, because spots are limited, but the Lord’s always worked that out for us. Our regional Operation Christmas Child director has been able to help us get the dates/times we needed also. Processing goes from the week of Thanksgiving until about the third week in December,” she noted.
“We carried a church group in 2019, with 8 adults and 14 youth. We didn’t go because of Covid in 2020, but they did still had it. We’re taking a group this year on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. We’ve tried to go before Thanksgiving each time, since a lot of folks are off work and students are out of school.”
Excitement builds throughout the day as the total number of boxes processed climbs.
“They give an update on how many boxes have been processed to that point,” she noted. “Each time we’ve been has been on the first day of processing, so they go from a few hundred that were processed as they trained their workers to about 30,000 for the 6 hours we worked. It’s amazing and energizing to keep hearing that number climb!”
They also get to meet folks from other places and yet, they come away with a connection to these people that they served on the lines with. “Absolutely! They stop and ask every now and then where everyone is from. The next closest processing centers to us are in Texas and North Carolina, and you’ve got people from everywhere in between. You may be serving on the same line with someone from two states over, or you get excited if you happen to run across folks from nearby. You’re really busy, so you don’t have a huge amount of time to chit-chat, but you definitely develop a feeling of unity and shared joy. Several told us this was their family vacation each year.”
Matthews and the folks from her church are looking forward to serving again this year. But before they crank those vehicles to travel the early morning dawn to Atlanta shoeboxes need to be packed and ready when they get there.
“National Collection week is November 15-22,” she said. “The worldwide goal this year is to reach 9.7 million children with the gospel through shoeboxes.”
Matthews said if you are home bound or just had rather pack a shoebox online it is possible. These boxes are filled with specific items that the ministry knows can be shipped to countries that are hard to reach, either because of logistics or shipping requirements from that area.
“Boxes packed online are sent to hard-to-reach areas, which is another thing that makes it an awesome, and easy, way to be a part of this ministry,” she noted. “You can pack online year around. Find more information at www.samaritanspurse.org. Twenty-five dollars packs a box with everything it needs and includes the shipping donation.”
One of the most solemn, pin dropping occasions in the processing center is the call to pray.
“It’s a loud, busy, buzzing place until they announce that we’re going to stop for prayer. It reminds us why we’re there - each shoebox is a gospel opportunity - a way for a family to experience God’s love and hear God’s word and hopefully to multiply it as they spread it to others.”