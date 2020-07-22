I was awed once more at the sight of the huge red ball of sun setting in the west.
The purple clouds turned the copper sphere a deep shade of red. Have you noticed it?
Two or three days last week as I was traveling home I saw the sun setting in the west.
Sunset is perhaps my favorite part of the day. Twilight holds all the memories of today and the promise of tomorrow.
No sunset, just like no day, is exactly alike.
Sometimes the sun sets in a blaze of glory, an orange copper penny sliding down a clear periwinkle sky.
And sometimes it chooses to slide behind a purple curtain of clouds, and throw it’s beams to the far heavens, stretching out like the fingers of God across the vast sky.
It’s a time of reflection. When the day ends and a new one will soon begin.
No matter where I am or what I am doing, I always take a moment to enjoy the sunset.
Even if I am sitting in a city meeting or listening to the preacher preach. I glance toward the sun and watch the day come to a close.
It’s a time to remember and wonder “Have I prayed today? Have I thanked God for one more day of life?”
Sometimes it’s the time to light the candles and enjoy the days before our time when pioneers didn’t have electricity.
Sunset is the respite from a hot summer day under the green trees, or a time to warm beside a crackling winter fire.
It’s a moment to savor a cold glass of tea or a hot cup of coffee. Even on winter nights when the sky sometimes fades from a slate gray to black dark the end of the day has magical moments.
Birds tweeter as they rush to get one more peck at the grain.
The cold settles into the earth creating a silence with dogs and sometimes coyotes calling in the distance, echoing through the trees on the chilly air.
But for today, the dark leaves of the oak and hickory stand against the afterglow, crickets and katydids start their night songs, and memories steal into my heart once more.