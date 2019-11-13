ENTERPRISE – West Union hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat North Pontotoc 74-73 last Tuesday. The Vikings saw an 18-point lead get erased after missing 16 of 24 free throws and getting out scored 33-22 down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
“We scored, played defense, and didn’t have turnover issues, but when you miss 26 free throws it’s a problem,” said Vikings head coach Chris Parman. “Give them credit. They hit some timely shots in the fourth quarter, but when you have a lead like that and miss all those free throws that late in the game you’re not supposed to win.”
The first half was tightly contested, as the Vikings led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime. The Vikings built a 36-29 lead early in the third quarter and extended their lead to 11 after getting eight points from Jordan Meaders. The junior chipped in a 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter, and North led 51-41 heading into the fourth. The Vikings opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to open up a 59-41 advantage with six minutes left in the game, but that’s when the Eagles began to claw back. Caleb Barnes and Luke Willard had their way in the final minutes. Graves scored 14 points, and Willard added 9 to close out the game, including the game winner to down the Vikings 74-73 as time expired.
“I told them to stop worrying about how Steph Curry shoots and LeBron’s moves and start worrying about making free throws,” said coach Parman. “They are going to have a lot of practice on doing that next week.”
Ty Roberson led the Vikings with 24 points. Jordan Meaders scored 18 points, and Kenaan Lockridge scored 10 points for North Pontotoc.
The Vikings bounced back on Saturday by trouncing Walnut 83-37 in their home opener to even their record at 1-1.