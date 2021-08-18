The Pontotoc Progress will be closed Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

In accordance, early deadlines are set for the September 8 edition of the newspaper, including:

-legal ads are due by noon on Wednesday, September 1;

-classfied ads are due by 12 noon on Thursday, September 2;

-retail ads are due no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 2.

If you write community news or need to turn in a church news announcement, these need to be in by Thursday, Sept. 2 as well.

regina.butler@djournal.com

