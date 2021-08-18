Early deadlines set for Labor Day Aug 18, 2021 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pontotoc Progress will be closed Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.In accordance, early deadlines are set for the September 8 edition of the newspaper, including:-legal ads are due by noon on Wednesday, September 1;-classfied ads are due by 12 noon on Thursday, September 2;-retail ads are due no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 2.If you write community news or need to turn in a church news announcement, these need to be in by Thursday, Sept. 2 as well. regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ad Deadline Advertising Newspaper Holiday News Edition Noon Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 78° Fair Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.. Tonight Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 8:32 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Early deadlines set for Labor Day 12 min ago Pontotoc Progress Bodock registrations set, festival is Sept. 11 27 min ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Vikings fall to Walnut 57 min ago Pontotoc Progress South Pontotoc splits pair at East Union tourney 57 min ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Warriors top Ripley 57 min ago Pontotoc Progress Coach Bobby Bowden leaves eternal message 1 hr ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress