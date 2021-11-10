Early deadlines set for Progress Thanksgiving issue By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress Regina Butler Reporter Author email Nov 10, 2021 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pontotoc Progress has set early deadlines for the Thanksgiving paper.In accordance, early deadlines are set for the November 24 edition of the newspaper, including:-legal ads are due by noon, Wednesday, November 17;-classified ads are due by 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 17;-retail ads are due by noon, Thursday, November 18.Community news and Church news is due into the office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 17. We thank you for your cooperation and wish you a happy Thanksgiving season. regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Regina Butler Reporter Regina is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow Regina Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 62° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunshine and a few clouds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Updated: November 10, 2021 @ 9:55 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Early deadlines set for Progress Thanksgiving issue 30 min ago Pontotoc Progress Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins Monday 47 min ago Pontotoc Progress Ecru board: Green light given to circle feed Cairo water 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Warriors win thriller to advance to second round 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Cougars end season with playoff loss to Clarksdale 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc cross-country takes third at state 2 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists