The Pontotoc Progress has set early deadlines for the Thanksgiving paper.

In accordance, early deadlines are set for the November 24 edition of the newspaper, including:

-legal ads are due by noon, Wednesday, November 17;

-classified ads are due by 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 17;

-retail ads are due by noon, Thursday, November 18.

Community news and Church news is due into the office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 17. We thank you for your cooperation and wish you a happy Thanksgiving season.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus