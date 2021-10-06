Early detection is key to beating breast cancer By Lisa Bryant Pontotoc Progress Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and I like most everyone has had someone in their life that has battled breast cancer.Each year my Aunt Betty comes to mind and her battle with Breast Cancer. I am sad to say that she lost her battle.Aunt Betty was one of those women who could make a room light up by her entering a room and she knew how to make an entrance.She was a beautiful, tall red head that caught the attention of everyone. She always had a smile on her face and was someone you could not ignore.I can remember how stylish she was back in the 60’s with her white go-go boots and mini-skirts, not to short just short enough to be trendy.She was a military wife and lived all over the world with my Uncle Leon.As Aunt Betty got older she was always put together and never lost her charm as a southern lady.When I learned of her diagnosis of Breast Cancer I feared for what she would be facing.In typical Aunt Betty style, she faced Breast Cancer the same way she had faced sending her husband off to battle in foreign lands left at home to raise three children.Aunt Betty faced everything with a positive attitude and grace.I will always be happy for the influence she had on me and what she taught me about persevering in difficult situations.I can’t image that doctor’s appointment when you are told “you have breast cancer”. That used to be a death sentence, but we are seeing more and more people who can survive breast cancer.The key is early detection.I would like to encourage everyone to get the mammograms and do regular breast self-exams.Medical advancements have been made in early detection and treatments, but we are still losing too many to Breast Cancer.During this month take note of the last time you had a mammogram or did a self-breast examine. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Early Detection Is Key To Beating Breast Cancer Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 76° Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 1:03 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Early detection is key to beating breast cancer 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Two days left for Chamber nominations 3 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Warriors notch strong win over Caledonia 5 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Cougars thump Clarksdale 5 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Vikings fall to Ingomar 5 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Cougars fall on the road at Houston 5 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists