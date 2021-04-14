A long day was winding down into a quiet evening as I settled into the easy chair on the porch last week.
The sun soon slipped below the horizon, deepening the gathering dusk, and I rose from the chair and started to walk inside.
A quick motion at the far edge of the yard caught my eye and I stopped.
I looked again into the night, straining to see the shape that slowly separated itself from the other shadows and lurched toward me.
Materializing out of the gloom was an enormous rabbit. Standing upright on ski-length hind paws, he towered well over six feet. His fur was grizzled, and he was scarred from many a tear from tooth and claw. He looked like he’d taken a few lessons, but given a lot more. His full red eyes glowed like portholes in a furnace.
He looked like an Adirondack black bear with ears the length of sword scabbards. I guess it was lucky for everyone I was startled. It prevented me from reaching for either gun or camera, and the bulky bunny didn't have to decide between fight or flight.
Recovering my voice, I asked, "Whotheheckareyou?"
“The Easter Bunny, " he replied in a husky growl.
“Easter was earlier this month. How come you’re still hanging around?”
"Well, son, if the truth be told, I'm running way behind schedule. I pre-position my supplies of sweets in central supply dumps around the world under cover of dark, and then distribute by regions Easter Eve.
“I got all my deliveries done on time, touring the world, bringing eggs and candies to good little boys and girls.
“But I’m sneakin’ and creepin’ now, trying to exfiltrate and get back home in one piece. With so much warfare underway nowadays l’ve had to slow down and take it carefully.
“The big wars I can handle, because the conflict areas are well-defined, and you know who the good and bad guys are.
"It's these little brush wars that are hazardous. The occasional mine in a footpath, sharp bamboo stakes at the bottom of a punji pit, small ambushes. And no one wears uniforms, so you don't know who you're dealing with.
“I don’t want to make a mistake and wind up rugged out in some hunter’s den,” he said, settling into a nearby chair.
I offered him a beer. I won’t say he took it, but I won’t say he didn’t.
"But the image I had of you...Small, pink, furry, you're not like that - "
"I know I've got a fumblepuppy image, but that's because people imagine what they expect to see and then put pictures of their dreams in books.
"As I'm sure you've noticed, there's a .44 Magnum in the shoulder holster under my pawpit, and the helmet and flak jacket work, I can assure you.
"I've also got a second degree black belt in judo. It's a nasty world, and you can't be too careful today. It’s all like deodorant -- helps take the worry out of being close."
In the night sky I heard a rhythmic thumping. I had spent too long fighting in other countries not to know that sound. It was an Ugly Angel: Helicopter gunship, providing him cover.
"Nowadays l need all the help I can get. You try delivering a load of Easter Eggs to a bunch of Christian kids in Beirut or Afghanistan or Syria, or in some parts of New York City, for that matter.
"And if the mines and snipers or poison gas or grenades don't get you, Alaskan wolves or Siberian tigers will get a piece of your action, believe me.
"Even here in the nicer section of town, the dogs are everywhere. I've been mistaken for the Fouke Monster in Arkansas, and pegged as the Sasquatch in Washington State. I've dodged bear dogs, buckshot, and expeditions from the Smithsonian and National Geographic.
"I just don't get any respect at all."
It seemed a huge job, perhaps second only to Santa's work, having to provide candy to a world of kids.
He wasn't settling for second place. "My operation is every bit as big as Santa's. And I've got no elves to help me. I subcontract out most of the work. Hershey's does a lot of my chocolate, and I keep several chicken ranchers in six-figure incomes producing eggs.
"And that Kentucky chicken colonel buys so much chicken meat it shoves my costs up just having to compete with him. How can chickens lay eggs when he’s turning them into crispy critters?”
I allowed as how he was holding up well, since Easter first began about 2,021 years ago, give or take. He attributed it to exercise, rest, and diet, plus production of plenty of endorphins.
I had the idea that since he was serving the Lord, somehow his aging process might have been stalled as Santa's has been, but I didn't get a chance to ask him about it.
"I'm late for a very important date, to paraphrase the Mad Hatter. I've got to be movin' on.
"Please keep all this about me under your hat. Some things -- like potatoes, passion, and me -- operate better in the dark.
"You can't see love, gravity, or the spirit of Christmas. But they all exist, and they all work. So does the spirit of Easter."
I heard his flak jacket creaking and helmet thumping as he bounded into the darkness. The sound of the chopper blades slashing the air faded with him.
I called after him: “Where do you live, anyway?”
The answer came back, floating on the wind: “In your heart…”