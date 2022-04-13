Easter, which celebrates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead, is Christianity’s most important holiday as the resurrection demonstrates that we are indeed promised an eternal home in Heaven by receiving Jesus as our Savior.
Many family’s Easter traditions begin with a Sunrise service, the family Easter meal, photo shoot while we are looking our best and the traditional egg hunt rounds off a wonderful Easter Sunday.
I think the the adults enjoy the egg hunt as much as the children. The egg decoration is always a family project. Dying and decorating eggs is one of the best parts of Easter. I always loved to decorate the egg, but not a fan of eating them.
I began to think about Easter Eggs and wondered why do we have Easter Eggs and what does an egg have to do with the death and resurrection of Jesus.
According to Wikipedia Easter eggs are decorated eggs that are often given to celebrate Easter or springtime.
The oldest tradition is to use dyed and painted chicken eggs, but a modern custom is to substitute chocolate eggs, or plastic eggs filled with jelly beans and other candies
The egg in Christianity, symbolizes the empty tomb of Jesus. The egg appears to be like the stone of a tomb, a bird hatches from it with life; similarly, the Easter egg, for Christians, is a reminder that Jesus rose from the grave, and that those who believe will also experience eternal life.
The custom of the Easter egg, can be traced as far back as the early Christians of Mesopotamia, who stained eggs red in memory of the blood of Christ, shed at his crucifixion.
I wish you and your family the best this Easter Sunday as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus who died on the cross for our sins.
Showers and thunderstorms - possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Storms could contain tornadoes. High around 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.