The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Pontotoc Park and Recreation Dept. is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at Howard Stafford Park.
Park and Rec Director Terry Farr said prize registration begins at 10 a.m. and the hunt begins at 11 a.m.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Pontotoc Park and Recreation Dept. is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at Howard Stafford Park.
Park and Rec Director Terry Farr said prize registration begins at 10 a.m. and the hunt begins at 11 a.m.
Managing Editor
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.