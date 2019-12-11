Nothing changes the life of a person quite like being able to own their own home. Habitat for Humanity in Pontotoc has been helping folks here get that opportunity through low interest loans and sweat equity, that means the family puts in volunteer hours to build the home.
But all this can’t take place effectively without a director to keep funds flowing, volunteers lined up and potential homeowners interviewed. For the past seven years, Danny Park has had this on his shoulders, but now is getting ready to retire come the end of December.
The local non-profit recently welcomed a new executive director, Kim Easterling who has been hired to oversee its various facets and projects.
She comes on board with extensive expertise in working with non-profits. “I worked with Relay for Life as well as Mississippi Methodist Senior Service in Tupelo to name couple,” Kim Easterling said.
She responded to the ad in the Pontotoc Progress for the director of Habitat.
“They interviewed me and I came on board,” she noted then smiled broadly.
“All non profits are like a sisterhood. They are focused on keeping the community visibility and showing that they are meeting specific needs. You can be forgotten without being out there. People will get involved if they know the person or if they see the need.”
Easterling said she knows she will be in a learning curve for a while, even though she is familiar with how non-profits work in general.
“My biggest hurdle will be to understand and learn the ins and outs of this non-profit. I’m comfortable with enjoying and motivating volunteers, but I have to understand the culture and environment of Habitat. That is going to be my learning curve. It will be a new experience for me.
Parks had a couple of pieces of advice for her. “Have patience. Habitat is just a name on the door if you don’t have people volunteering to give money and time to build a home.”
Easterling smiled, “Mr. Danny has such a peaceful spirit about him and he has taught me a lot.”
Over the past 27 years Habitat in Pontotoc has built 45 houses in Pontotoc County as well as contributed enough through tithing of their funds to build 20 homes in Africa.
Parks said currently Pontotoc has two homes under construction, “And we hope to have one finished by the end of March and the second one by the fall. We also have one that the home owner gave back to us because she had to move in with her mom to take care of her, so we will have to go in and re-do that one and it will be available for another family.”
Easterling is married to Jason Easterling and they have two daughters, Ella and Ivy-Kate. They have lived in Pontotoc the past ten years. Jason is the son of Mike and Shelia Easterling.
She took over her duties the end of October and she is looking forward to serving Pontotoc County.
“I’ve felt more at home here at Habitat than anywhere. It is hard to find a service focused leadership position in your own home town. I had extensive questions and I knew at the end of it that this was for me. I have worked all over the state and have helped so many people, but nothing fulfills the soup quite like helping your community and being able to see it every day. I look forward to making an impact on the health and well being of people right here.”