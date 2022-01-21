Seventy-two percent of Americans report that the pandemic is changing how they eat and prepare food, with the majority reporting a renewed interest in eating healthier.
Although the definition of what it means to eat “healthy” varies considerably, most adults believe that eating healthier consists of watching portion sizes, avoiding processed foods, and eating the right combination of different foods.
Despite many years of health messaging through the Food Guide Pyramid, MyPlate, and other educational tools, consumers still do not eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables.
According to research by the Produce for Better Health Foundation, conflicting health messages confuse and make it difficult for consumers to know what to eat.
Even when consumers have knowledge of what to eat, knowledge alone is not enough. Before consumers change their behavior, they need to understand the “why” (the benefits) and the “how” (how to easily implement). Toward this goal, the Produce for Better Health Foundation initiated the Have a Plant campaign along with their Plant-Forward Eating Guide.
This guide recommends focusing on flavor, variety, and satisfaction, rather than tracking the number of servings and focusing on restrictions. This approach reinforces how healthy eating boosts mood and mental well-being and empowers consumers.
Today there are so many terms used to describe plant-based eating such as vegan, plant-based, plant-centric, flexitarian, and Mediterranean.
The term “plant-forward” is a broad term that strives to limit confusion and encourage a style of eating that focuses on plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains without excluding other food groups.
Plant-based foods are defined as any food made with 100% plants. It includes produce in any form such as fresh, canned, and frozen. A plant-forward eating style is more achievable, because although the emphasis is on plant-based foods, no foods are restricted.
The focus is on what you need to add, not what you can’t have and may be summarized as follows:
Eat lots of vegetables. Vegetables can be eaten fresh, such as sliced fresh tomatoes drizzled with olive oil and feta cheese, or cooked in a variety of ways from the stove-top to the oven. Vegetables can be part of a mixed salad or cooked in stews or soups. Strive for a variety each day.
Change the way you think about meat. If you eat meat, have modest portions.
Enjoy some dairy products. Try Greek or plain yogurt, low-fat milk, and smaller amounts of a variety of cheeses.
Eat seafood twice a week. Fish such as tuna, herring, salmon, lake trout, cod, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
Cook a vegetarian meal one night a week. Build meals around beans, whole grains, and vegetables, and add ﬂavor with fragrant herbs and spices.
Use good fats. Include sources of healthy fats in daily meals, especially olive oil, nuts, peanuts, sunﬂower seeds, olives, and avocados.
Switch to whole grains. Whole grains are naturally rich in many important nutrients and fiber. Cook traditional Mediterranean grains such as bulgur, barley, and brown, black or red rice, and use more products made with whole grain ﬂour.
For dessert, eat fresh fruit. Choose from a wide range of delicious fruits such as oranges, pomegranates, grapes, and apples. Save richer sweets such as ice cream, cake, and cookies for a special treat or a celebration.
