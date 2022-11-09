The Ecru Board of Aldermen approved to seek a resolution to allow for work by Ben Creekmore to construct and maintain two sidewalk exits off the Tanglefoot Trail into downtown Ecru.
Back in July the board sent a letter to the Tanglefoot Trail Board seeking permission to do this and Three Rivers Planning and Development Director Randy Kelly came and addressed the matter to the board.
“G.M. and O will lease it to the city to landscape it,” Kelly said. “But we will not maintain it.”
Kelly went on to say that the city was welcome to put up what the city wanted to as long as it was constructed according to a plan. “The Tanglefoot board will let interfere, but once it is built we will not be responsible for the maintenance of it, you will.”
Tim Prewitt with Red Hills Construction approached the city about abandoning a portion of Elm Lane for construction. Fire Chief Russell Graham said the board should carefully consider this abandonment because it would take the fire department longer to get to houses and the warehouse in that area once the road is closed.
“Two to five minutes may not seem that long, but a building can be fully engulfed in that length of time,” he said. The board tabled the matter for further study.
A water well needs to be replaced on highland street and the board discussed what has been done to get this process started. The towns Financial Officer Mike Nesbit said the town already as a $500 thousand grant that has to be matched to start the project. “It will cost One million and fifty thousand dollars to drill a new well. This is about half o fit and I’ve also applied for more state funds. We also have a couple of more options to pay for the other half. I’d like to take the next step and get it moving,” he noted.
There is a tank already at the site, “at least we won’t have to put up a tank, too,” he said. These monies will be used to drill the water. The board approved the expenditure.
Nesbit also explained to the board that because of inflation the town will be in a shortfall for monies if some moving of monies was not done as well as opening up a line of credit to help the town until monies will begin flowing in next year when taxes are collected.
“We put seed money into the Peach Festival account and it is still there,” he said. “We need that moved out into the general fund, as well as money from the park account because the park has paid for itself and then some for the first time in years.”
The board agreed to move the $20,000 from each account to the general fund to take up the slack as well as open up a line of credit of up to $50,000 if it was absolutely necessary to use.
Ronnie Goudy tendered his resignation as a full time officer from the town o ecru and asked to be moved back to part time. The board approved the request.
In addition the board has set Tuesday, December 6, at 6 p.m. for the public hearing on a variance request by Ken Nowlin for his billboard on Highway 15 North.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.