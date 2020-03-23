At a special called meeting on Sunday (March 22) afternoon the Ecru Board of Aldermen approved an executive order from Mayor Jeff Smith detailing business operation mandates in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The executive order read:
"Whereas on January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Service Secretary, Alex Azar, declared a public health emergency for COVID-19 as a Pandemic.
Whereas on March 13, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency exists in the state of Mississippi as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Whereas on March 13, 2020, the President of the United states declared a National State of Emergency due to theCOVID-19 virus Pandemic.
Whereas the Town of Ecru declared a State of Local Emergency on March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Whereas there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pontotoc County.
Now, therefore, I, Jeff Smith, Mayor of the Town of Ecru, by the authority vested in me by the constitution and laws of the State of Mississippi, do hereby order and direct as follows:
Effective at midnight March 22, 2020 until further notice, the following mandates shall take effect:
Non-essential businesses shall limit persons inside their establishments to less than ten (10) at one time. Examples of non-essential businesses are: barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, retail stores, and gyms.
Essential businesses are asked to follow Federal, State, and Centers for Disease Control guide lines that pertain to the COVID-19 Virus outbreak.
Essential businesses are defined as whether they provide essential workers or products to maintain the services and functions depended on daily and that need to be able to operate resiliently during the COVID- 19 pandemic response.
Examples of essential businesses are: medical and health care Post office, clinics, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, discount and dollar stores, banks, automotive repair shops, manufacturers, distribution and delivery facilities, and daycares.
Restaurants shall close their dining rooms. They may continue to use drive thru, curbside pickup, or other delivery services. We encourage them to continue to provide these services for those who may not be able to prepare meals.
All Community House rentals are canceled until further notice.
All Park usage is discontinued to groups over ten (10) people at one time.
The preceding lists are given as guidelines and may evolve over time as this state of emergency continues. We appreciate the cooperation of retailers and that they understand the spirit of this order. The main concern is to reduce human to human contact.
We ask the public's cooperation to stay at home except when it is absolutely necessary to be out. We also ask them to shop local when this emergency is over. Our local small businesses have been greatly impacted because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. These people are the backbone of our community who have invested time and money to serve us locally.
Please encourage and pray for them,” signed Mayor Jeff Smith.