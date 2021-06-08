Ecru only had aldermen to place because Patty Turk already won the mayor slot in the primary.
There were 130 votes cast and the top five are to be sworn in June 24.
 
Gloria High-76
Allison Richardson-114
Dr. James Speck-88
Joey Tharp - 97
Jeannie Thompson -91
Gable Todd - 111
 
Sherman
There were 104 votes with 5 affidavits. These will be sworn in before the board meeting Tuesday, July 6.
Mayor
Mike Swords - 87
Jeffrey Lane - 22
 
Aldermen
Randy Bolen - 81
Wayne Bullock and Adam Jolly tied at 63. A coin toss put Bullock in that seat.
Christie McDonald - 64
Ashley Pfahler - 40
Keith Rogers 70
Martha Swindle - 75

regina.butler@djournal.com

