Ecru aldermen granted for Church Street Manor to expand their facility. In asking for the expansion, Tim Prewitt with MCTOLO Properties, said the company wants to add an additional 15 beds.
“We also need to renovate the kitchen and re-do the electrical service. We are looking at some million and a half dollars in work,” he said.
The kitchen work will be first on the list “because you have to get the feeding in line before expanding,” he explained. On the outside of the building some electric poles will have to be moved “and we have some dirt work to do. We want to get that done before it gets too hot.” He anticipates the kitchen renovation to be done in two months.
“As far as the new rooms are concerned, the roof will have a higher pitch because of the rooms and the hall way. And the rest of the work will get done according to the patients. When you are working with elderly people you have to work around them,” he noted.
In other business the aldermen approved for Cook Coggin out of Tupelo to do the engineering on the infrastructure project near Ashley Furniture. Others bidding for the project included ESI from Pontotoc and Elliott and Britt from Oxford. The board used a rating sheet to choose the engineers.
“There is in urgency in getting this done,” said Mayor Jeff Smith. “There is an ARC grant of $182,000 and we need an engineer for it. The ten percent match of $18,200 will be paid for by Ashley so it won’t cost the town anything.”
In addition the board approved the mayor and several board members to attend the MML summer Conference in Biloxi and the town clerk to attend the spring conference in March in Bay St. Louis.
The mayor was approved and authorized to sign the interlock agreement with Pontotoc county to allow County Tax Collector Van McWhirter to collect Ecru’s city taxes.
The board also approve da transfer of $11,000 from the general fund to the Peach Festival fund for them to have an operating budget.
Out of the CDBG monies the board also approved a cash request of $18,304.52 to work on the Cairo road sewer project.
Water and sewer manager Mike Martin said the lift station at Cherry Creek was torn up again. “We are going to build a gate around it so this won’t happen again. We are going to use our labor to keep this up.”