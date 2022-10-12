The Ecru Board of Aldermen had to re-schedule their meeting because a quorum was not present to hold the meeting October 4. Both Dr. Speck and Allison Richardson were unable to attend.
The board met briefly Thursday, October 6 to pay routine monthly bills.
Items approved for the evening included approving special election workers for the October 20 election. They include, Bush Hamilton as the returning officer, Pam Simmons, Michelle McGee and alternate Gloria High. A special election resolution board if needed was also approved. Those running in the special election include Scotty Holcomb and Kay Davis. The special election was needed because of the resignation of Jeannie Thompson.
Payment to Keith Maintenance for sidewalk work was approved.
A Dell server and licensing fees of $8,003.61 on state contract was approved .
Consent agenda items included approving claims docket, payroll docket, water adjustments, august financial report and accept preliminary September financial report.
The next meeting is set for Tuesday, November 1, 6 p.m. in the board room. After the special election a new alderman will be sworn in to sit on the board that night.
