The Ecru Board of aldermen were set to have a hearing on closing or abandoning parts of Elm Lane, however, they amended the resolution and said they were going to simply make a detour on the lane and make it one way. This is to accommodate a businessman who wants to create jobs.
The only speaker at the hearing was resident Danny McGee who said the building would shut out his view and the lane would no longer be a circle lane. He told the board that he would be the only resident affected by the change. “I’m all for the betterment of Ecru, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think you should shut our street down.”
Alderman Gable Todd said that the street would remain open, but be a one way street.
During the discussion phase alderman Sotty Holcomb said he believed the change would help Ecru and made a motion to make the road a one way street with the tour. Todd seconded the motion it passed unanimously.
The Watson's appealed to the board concerning a $604 bill after a broken water line on East Road after construction materials were placed into a ditch on top of the water line. Mr. Watson spoke to the board and said he was the one who placed the construction materials in the ditch to keep the driveway from washing out. He was not aware that a pvc waterline was there.
However, he read a statue from the state that said that the water line should have been buried or enclosed in metal if it was going to be exposed.
“I’m willing to pay half the bill, if y’all will excuse the other half,” he said.
Alderman Joey Tharp said he would make that motion citing that he appreciated the resident’s candor. “I appreciate your honesty,” he said. “I mean you could have just said you didn’t know what happened there.” The board agreed to split the bill.
Aldermen also discussed the food truck fees and requirements. Board attorney Mark McClinton said there were no state guidelines on the matter and explained to the board that they would need to draft an ordinance with specific guidelines for the food trucks. The board unanimously passed a $100 per year fee for any food trucks that wanted to set up in Ecru.
Park director Brittany Seale said that the ball field is being rented and that children are signing up for ball games. She also told the board that they would have to re-order swing sets for the park. “We ordered residential sets and they did not hold up to the children swinging on them. We have to get commercial grade,” she noted.
In other business the board approved a cash request of $84,502.96 from the CDBG funds for the well pump. Mayor Turk said that the pump has been installed.
They approved a payment of $6,500 to Van McWhirter, Pontotoc County Tax Collector fo rate 2022 collections and also approved for Chris Cook to attend a Miss. Code Enforcement seminar in Tupelo.
Three public hearings are set for Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. All are variance requests for businessman Ken Nowlin regarding placing bill boards on the following sites, 5409 Highway 15 North (Ecru Garden Center), 8070 Highway 15 North (near North Pontotoc High School) and 6607 Highway 15 North (Costa property). These hearings are coming up again because the others were null and void because proper paper work had not been filed and fees paid with the town the last time.