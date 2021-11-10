The town of Ecru board of aldermen have given ESI engineers the green light to begin the bid process to circle feed water into the Cairo area using ARPA funds.
“We’ve talked about doing this several times,” said Mike Nesbit who is the volunteer chief financial officer of the town. “We have enough money with the ARC money. A couple of weeks ago we had a well to go down in that area, if we’d had circle feed this would have helped.”
In other business the aldermen heard from Karen Pogue, who handles the insurance, she informed the board that insurance with Blue Cross will be going up six percent when they renew.
The board also approved a contract between Three Rivers and the town for the sewer project that affects East, North and Industrial Roads.
A 2016 Ford Explorer was also approve to be purchased from the City of Pontotoc at $3,500 for the police department. Chief Stringer informed the board that the drug dog is now in Ecru. “We purchased one that is already trained,” he noted.
The aldermen discussed adopting an ordinance to ban any new billboards in town. “I don’t want any bill boards here on Main Street in town,” said Dr. Speck. After further discussion the board tabled the matter.
Fire Chief Russell Graham said he would like permission to purchase 20 licenses for the fire department to use as a new communication app on their cell phone.
“This will save us so much money,” he said. “And they will take care of their cell phones. We would have one radio dedicates to sending the signal to our cell phones with about a second or two lag time.” The board approved his request.
The board also accepted a state contract bid of some $34,000 for a new water service truck. “We don’t have one, and it is probably going to be spring or summer before we get it,” said Mike Nesbit.
We will have to buy a flat bed for it when it comes in. We just needed to get our name in the pot for it and we will pay for it when it comes in.”
Mayor Patty Turk commended all the hard work of each department in making the Heart of Ecru Festival safe and a huge success. “I know we had a lot of children trick-or-treating,” she said. “And I appreciate y’all all out there helping keep everybody safe.