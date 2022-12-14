In a 3-2 decision the Ecru Board of Aldermen voted to not allow businessman Ken Nowlin get the variance he requested for the billboard he put up right outside the baseball field at North Pontotoc High on private property. Both Tim Ball and Mike Nesbit said they met with Nowlin months ago before the billboard was erected and told him they believed the place would not be in compliance with the town ordinances.
Nowlin put the board up anyway and back in August he was told he was in violation of the ordinance. At the meeting in August the board voted 4-1 against allowing him to have the permits to keep the billboard at this location.
The matter was re-visited again in September with an October decision to be handed down; but there was no quorum in October and in November the hearing date was set for December 6 at the regularly scheduled board meeting.
Alderman Joey Tharp motioned to deny the variance request and Alderman Gable Todd seconded the motion. The vote was 3-2 with Tharp, Todd and Scott Holcomb voting for the denial of the variance. Aldermen James Speck and Allison Richardson voted against the denial of the variance.
Later in the meeting, a discussion was held about setting a time limit for the billboard to be down or Nowlin would start facing fines per day it was up.
Gable Todd suggested about 90 days since the holidays are coming up and there has been a lot of rain lately. The other members of the board agreed to this and set March 1, 2023 as the date of final removal.
In other business the board agreed to allow Sam Creekmore to construct a sidewalk off o the trail near the M.B. Mayfield home. All of the resolutions and paperwork has finally been done so there should be some construction happening in the near future.
The board also approved the Highland Street water well contracts with Three Rivers and ESI. These will repaid with ARC funds. “We are waiting on clearance from the health department before putting out for bids,” said Mike Nesbit. “We are shooting for being able to open bids by mid-January. This is for the well and the well house”
This is to replace the water well at this site. The tank is already in place, the town just has to drill another well. Although the cost of the well will be high, Nesbit said he is going to send in for more grant monies. “When we tried before our score was 42 and it needed to be 46 and higher. I feel good about getting money in the next round. I’m going to send in our request this week. The chances are we won’t need the money til March anyway.”
The board re-visited abandoning a portion of Elm Lane. Attorney Mark McClinton said the the building in question is sprinkled “and they are widening the road on the backside.” But the board was still uncertain about abandoning a portion of the road and wanted still more information on exactly how it would work, so they tabled the matter once more.
The board also discussed funds for the Welcome Center, with former alderwoman Gloria High asking the board to please hold off on doing anything with the monies they received from the state until after the first of the year. The board agreed.
