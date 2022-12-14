In a 3-2 decision the Ecru Board of Aldermen voted to not allow businessman Ken Nowlin get the variance he requested for the billboard he put up right outside the baseball field at North Pontotoc High on private property. Both Tim Ball and Mike Nesbit said they met with Nowlin months ago before the billboard was erected and told him they believed the place would not be in compliance with the town ordinances.

