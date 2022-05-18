The Ecru board of aldermen met on Monday, May 9 because they did not have a quorum for the May 3 meeting.
An Ashley Furniture representative asked the board about having some sort of notification system for a lift station that is located near their new warehouse. The station is on higher ground than the warehouse and he was concerned that if the station went down on the weekend without notification that the sewer would back up into the warehouse. The company tied into this lift station some 14 feet down. The board listened to the concerns and then tabled the matter pending talking to sewer superintendent Shane Dunaway who was unable to attend the meeting. It will be some seven to nine months before the warehouse is complete.
In a separate matter the board agreed to allow Ashley a two year permit on their Collins Street construction.
Mike Nesbit told the board that the water deposit and connection rates needed to be adjusted. The board agreed to a $100 deposit for homeowners and $150 for renters. This is a refundable payment which can either go back to the person or be transferred to the next home they move in to. A $50 connection fee for turning on the water will be charged in both circumstances and this is non-refundable.
Nesbit also asked the board to approve increasing what is paid to Teresa Baldwin’s lawn service for mowing. “You know that gasoline has gone up. And at the start of the budget we allowed for $275 so I’d like us to pay this.” The board approved the request.
The board also agreed to pay Keith Maintenance Service $3,625 for work he did at the park. He leveled the infields of the t-bal and main field with sandy, clay fill. The board also purchased a full page ad for the city in the Welcome Home to Pontotoc Magazine which is published by the Pontotoc Progress and will come out the end of June.
The consent agenda was also approved of which included approving April minutes, May payroll docket, claims docket, water adjustments, March financial report and accepting preliminary April financial report.
The board will meet on Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m. for their next meeting in the board room.