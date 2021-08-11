Discussions are underway with the Ecru Board of Aldermen to renovate town hall as well as paint fire hydrants to reflect the school colors.
Mike Nesbit explained to the board the the necessity for the town hall renovations and what the first step should be.
“We have this space back behind the board room that we are not using,” he noted. “With folks coming in to pay bills and other types of town business, we need to utilize what we have for better flow in the building. Our first step is to get someone in her to give us an idea on how to best use this space that we have and then we can proceed from there.”
Another matter up for discussion was the fire hydrants.
“I guess I’m the cause of this,” said Mayor Patty Turk. “I just think the fire hydrants would look good painted our school colors,” she explained. Mayor Turk went on to say that they are exploring the best way to remove the old paint before the new painting begins. “We are going to involve the students in helping to paint them. It is a great way to help our town shine,” she noted. The board agreed that the mayor can get estimates on the cost and bring it back to the board at a future meeting.
In addition, Kay Davis who is on the Ecru Festival planning committee announced that for this year, the town will have a Heart of Ecru Festival on October 30, which is the last Saturday. “We are going to incorporate trick-or-treating with this after a full day of festivities that will begin at 8 that morning,” Davis noted. “I need for y’all to approve us having it so we can get the monies released to go on with the planning.” The board approved.
Police Chief Matt Stringer asked the board to approve the purchase of a 16 foot enclosed trailer. “We need it for incident command and community outreach,” he said. “We can pull this up and operate out of it at the festival or wherever we need to have a presence in the community.” When asked if he had the money in his budget, Nesbit spoke up and said that he was budgeted for a $17,000 car “which we didn’t get” and the cost of the trailer is some half of that amount. The board agreed to the purchase. Stringer also mentioned that the board needs to draw up ordinances against synthetic kratom as well as an open container ordinance since it is no longer illegal to possess alcohol in Mississippi.
Alderman Jeannie Thompson said she is looking into a project that may allow the town to get free wildflowers to plant beside the Tanglefoot trail. “New Albany is doing this and I want to find out more information to see if the flower seeds are free.” The timing is important with this because wildflower seeds need to be sown in the fall to have the winter dormancy to bloom next year.
Wilson Speck spoke for a few minutes to the board on behalf of Park and recreation seeking a way to get a full time park planner on board. “Our park needs to be utilized, and we need someone here full time to help promote, fix, and run it. We have looked at the way Thaxton does it and feel like we can do it the way they do,” he noted. Dr. Speck agreed that something had to be done, and Gable Todd spoke up and said he wished they could get tournaments between the city and Ecru going again. They tabled the matter for further discussion.
Allison Richardson spoke on behalf of Bernice Shumaker who was unable to attend the board meeting, who wants to do some improvements at the Community House. “There are several things she would like to do, like put wood around the metal support posts and take out a wall to make it bigger inside.” The board tabled the matter for future discussion.
The board approved their coding ordinance for buildings and inspections to reflect that of the City of Pontotoc, so that anyone who builds one place can expect the same kinds of rules when they build the other place.
A couple of days during the latter part of the month the board will be in budget planning sessions. Budgets are due to be approved in September with October 1 being the new fiscal year.