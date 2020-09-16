The town of Ecru will be working from a $1.2 million budget in the coming fiscal year which will begin October 1. The board approve their budget at the regular board meeting September 1 after a hearing with no objections. County and city boards have until mid-September to finally approve budgets before the next fiscal year begins.
Receipts
The town will start with a beginning cash flow of $394,163 and propose to collect some $692,480 from general receipts; $1,200 from community house rent and $492,000 from the water department. This includes the following from each department.
From general receipts: Ad valorem personnel tax-$70,000; Ad valorem auto-$26,000; property tax-$170,000; in lieu of TVA tax-$30,000; In lieu of PEPA tax-$16,500; Privilege license-$1,800; franchise tax-$8,500; municipal tax-$1,000; State MOD payment-$25,000; gasoline tax-$1,500; Sales tax income-$156,000; homestead reimbursement-$6,000; grants-$5,000; fines-$120,000; rent from Kid’s First Learning-$6,000; rent from clinic-$9,600; ball field rent-$1,500; cell tower rent-$9,600; cemetery lots and donations-$2,500; Loss recovery-$25,980.
From the water department the town proposes to collect the following: garbage revenue-$43,200; water revenue-$270,000; water sales tax-$3,000; sewer revenue-$150,000; Late charges/penalties-$15,000; hook up/tap fees-$4,800; connection fees-$6,000.
The beginning cash accounts have the following at the start of the fiscal year: general fund-$179,617; fire department-$23,539; park-$2,164; certificate of deposit (CD)-$41,158; narcotics-$5,294; street-$51,441; cemetery-$13,574; community house-$1,543; peach festival-$22,721; clearing-$27,953 and water/sewer-$25,159.
Disbursements
The town plans on spending the budget in the following ways.
General: personal services-$96,678.20; supplies-$5,000; other charges and services-$150,134.23.
Police Department: personnel services-$192,600; supplies-$15,000; other charges and services-$183,465.82; capital outlay-$17,500.
Fire department: Supplies-$1,000; other charges and services-$17,982.56.
Park department: supplies-$3,000; other charges and services-$20,900.
Activity expense: $5,500.
Cemetery charges and services: $10,500.
Water/sewer expenses include personnel services-$134,704; supplies-$55,000; other charges and services-$256,488.96; debt service-$45,000.
Editors note: These are working numbers only, they can change according to what actually comes in and goes out.