The town of Ecru will be working from a $1.4 million budget in the coming fiscal year which will begin October 1. The board approved their budget at the regular board meeting September 7 after a hearing with no objections. County and city boards have until mid-September to finally approve budgets before the next fiscal year begins.
Receipts
The town will start with a beginning cash flow of $569,586 and propose to collect some $897,276.50 from general receipts; $1,200 from community house rent and $533,508.12 from the water department. This includes the following from each department. From general receipts: Ad valorem personnel tax-$20,338.20; Ad valorem auto-$28,350; property tax-$234,488; in lieu of TVA tax-$32,000; In lieu of PEPA tax-$25,000; Building permits-$5,000;
Privilege license-$6,000; franchise tax-$7,500; municipal tax-$500; State MOD payment-$45,000; gasoline tax-$2,500; Sales tax income-$264,000; homestead reimbursement-$6,000; grants-$5,000; fines-$120,000; Narcotics, $2,000;
Miscellaneous, $1,000; rent from Kid’s First Learning-$4,800; rent from clinic-$9,600; ball field rent-$1,500; cell tower rent-$9,600; cemetery lots and donations-$2,500; Loss recovery-$9,600; American recovery, $15,000.
From the water department the town proposes to collect the following: garbage revenue-$46,800; water revenue-$301,671.26; water sales tax-$3,000;
sewer revenue-$156,036.86; Late charges/penalties-$20,000; hook up/tap fees-$2,000; connection fees-$4,000.
Beginning cash
The beginning cash accounts have the following at the start of the fiscal year: general fund-$107,261; fire department-$32,711; park-$11,790; police-$38,371; narcotics-$18,275; street-$39,533; cemetery-$24,464; community house-$2,243; peach festival-$32,851; clearing-$2,568 and water/sewer-$32,049; Welcome Center-$100,000; ARP Fund-$127,470.
Disbursements
The town plans on spending the budget in the following ways.
General: personal services-$172,252.34; supplies-$7,500; other charges and services-$181,025.
Police Department: personnel services-$314,987.20; supplies-$10,000; other charges and services-$128,911.70; capital outlay-$35,000.
Fire department: Supplies-$1,000; other charges and services-$16,200.
Park department: other charges and services-$19,100.
Activity expense: other charges and services-$12,000.
Cemetery charges and services: $11,000.
Water/sewer expenses include personnel services-$184,945.55; supplies-$40,000; other charges and services-$242,850; capital outlay-$43,000; debt service-$5,000.
Editors note: These are working numbers only, they can change according to what actually comes in and goes out.