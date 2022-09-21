Editors note: These are working numbers only, they can change according to what actually comes in and goes out.
The town of Ecru will be working from a slightly higher than $1.4 million budget in the coming fiscal year which will begin October 1. The board approved their budget at the regular board meeting September 6 after a hearing with no objections. The budget has been set at $1,457.498.14. County and city boards have until mid-September to finally approve budgets before the next fiscal year begins.
Receipts
The town will start with a beginning cash flow of $559,655.97 and propose to collect some $922,800 from general receipts; and $629,000 from the water department. This includes the following from each department. From general receipts: Ad valorem personnel tax-$62,200; Ad valorem auto-$36,000; property tax-$245,000; in lieu of TVA tax-$30,000; In lieu of PEPA tax-$25,000; Fire-$10,000; Building permits-$10,000;
Privilege license-$6,000; franchise tax-$7,500; municipal tax-$500; State MOD payment-$35,000; gasoline tax-$1,500; Sales tax income-$264,000; homestead reimbursement-$6,500; grants-$5,000; fines-$100,000; Narcotics, $25,000; Accident reports-$2,500
Miscellaneous, $2,500; rent from Kid’s First Learning-$7,200; rent from clinic-$9,600; ball field rent-$2,000; Special events park-$1,500; Community house-$1,200; Park sponsors-$2,500; cell tower rent-$9,600; cemetery lots and donations-$2,500; Donations-$2,500; Loss recovery-$2,500; ACT/Fees Blake Mounce-$7,500.
From the water department the town proposes to collect the following: State MOD payment-$35,000; garbage revenue-$47,000; water revenue-$330,688.73; water sales tax-$3,000;
sewer revenue-$179,311.27; Late charges/penalties-$24,000; hook up/tap fees-$5,000; connection fees-$5,000.
Beginning cash
The beginning cash accounts have the following at the start of the fiscal year: general fund-$61,292.49; fire department-$31,924.32; park-$25,189.71; payroll clearing-$8,798.99; police-$7,796.57; narcotics-$18,241.62; street-$90,561.42; cemetery-$6,879; peach festival-$25,614.21; clearing-$4,596.11 and water/sewer-$50,534.66; Welcome Center-$100,000; ARP Fund-$128,226.44.
Disbursements
The town plans on spending the budget in the following ways.
General: personal services-$183,284.46; supplies-$7,500; other charges and services-$169,600.
Police Department: personnel services-$324,773.93; supplies-$15,000; other charges and services-$151,250; capital outlay-$12,000.
Fire department: Supplies-$1,000; other charges and services-$16,200.
Park department: Supplies-$4,000; other charges and services-$18,000.
Activity expense: other charges and services-$4,000.
Cemetery charges and services: $12,500.
Water/sewer expenses include personnel services-$194,714.76; supplies-$50,000; other charges and services-$263,675; capital outlay-$25,000; debt service-$5,000.
