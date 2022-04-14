The Ecru town board voted to opt out of allowing medical marijuana to be sold, distributed or cultivated in their town limits.
Only one member of the board voted for the sale of medical marijuana while the rest voted to opt out. Gable Todd was the vote for the sale; and the other options- cultivating and distributing the board voted unanimously to opt out.
Before making the decision the board heard from three people who spoke during the hearing.
Town chief financial officer on a volunteer basis Mike Nesbit told the board that there is a difference between laws in regulations.
“Regulations are not secheduled to come out until the first of May. Even if you are going to approve it sometime in the future, please opt out right not to give us time to look at the regulations. Both the Department of Health and the Department of Revenue will be writing these."
Bro. Greg Lassett, pastor of Ecru Baptist Church asked the board to please think about what they are doing. “I think as a pastor,” he said. “I want to protect my flock and the children in this community. I lived in Greenville. When they asked for the casinos to come in they promised to fix up downtown and we wouldn’t have to worry about schools or anything else. Look at it now. It is a disaster.
“When you make something easily accessible it is deadly and dangerous.
“As a community we have a responsibility to what goes on. Let’s say someone who is high on the drug veers over into the other lane while driving and kills someone. That is a consequence we can’t go back and undo.”
Lassett thanked the board for their time and listening to him.
Ecru Chief Matt Stringer was get third speaker and he told the board that he couldn’t feel confident that his police force could keep the warehouses from being broken into if marijuana is allowed in the town. “I’m against it from a moral standpoint and from a law enforcement standpoint. There are a lot of varibles that we have to take into consideration.”
Once the hearing was closed, Ecru alderman Dr. James speck spoke up. “I know how catastrophic the drug is and I know what it does. The medical benefits of that drug are very little in comparison to the dangers. I’m apposed to it. Not every doctor will be scrupulus in administering it. I think for the general public it is unsafe.”
After discussion the board voted to opt out.
In other business Nesbit spoke on behalf of Jimmy and Ida Scoott who were wanting a special exception to put a mobile home at 180 Highland Avenue. “They said they had permission years ago and failed to do so and that has expired.” The measure failed for lack of a motion.
Contractor Bobby Chambers asked the board the steps he needed to take to get the sewer service at the Exxon Store located at 5575 Highway 15. “I’d like for AHS to do the entire job, they will take care of the boring and all the things it will take if you will just waive the fee.” The board agreed to waive the fee.
The board also approved April as Fair Housing month. They also approved a payment to ESI Engineering for $2,580 from the ARPA funds, also coming from the ARPA funds was a payment for $39,900 to TLSL.
Tim Ball was approved to go to summer conference in Biloxi June 13-17. The board also voted to advertise on the church directory in the Pontotoc Progress.
The board also accepted a bid from Roberts Paving of $41,200 to repave the cemetery streets. Mike Nesbit said he expects them to get started in the next month and a half. “I ran an ad in the Pontotoc Progress and got $10,000 in funding for the cemetery,” he noted.
Jeannie Thompson reported to the board that the M.B. Mayfield project has taken off, “just in the last two weeks. We have established the foundation and we are already being funded by Create.”
As far as park and recreation goes, Brittany Seale reported that things are going well in the park. “We had a good Blake Mounce run,” she noted. Nesbit spoke up and told her to tell the board how many donations she has gotten from sponsors of the signs. She grinned shyly. “We have $14,000 in sign sponsorships,” she noted.