The Ecru board of Aldermen once more met via conference call with a quorum of three, Allison Shumaker, Gloria High and Dr. James Speck present.
The board approved minutes of their regular meeting, claims docket and approved the payroll docket.
Adrian Porter was there once more to ask if he could construct a tiny house at 2205 Old Highway 15. He said the home would be constructed and hauled in. Dr. Speck said that the board is in the process of approving planning and zoning measures and the matter couldn’t be acted upon until those were in place.
“You are hauling in a house, our ordinance will say that you have to build the home there, we aren’t allowing anything to be put up that you can haul in on wheels,” Speck noted.
“But this does not have wheels,” Porter said.
“No, but you are bringing it in on wheels, we require that the home be built on site,” Speck returned.
“Alright, then I want to build a duplex,” Porter said.
The board tabled the matter pending further looking into it.
Ecru’s popular Peach Festival which was set to hit the streets on Saturday, June 13 has been cancelled for this year. Organizers felt that in light of the Covid-19 pandemic it would be safer for everyone involved to go ahead and cancel and reschedule for 2021.
“Because of this, there were some vendors that had already paid their fee and reserved their spot,” noted Mayor Jeff Smith. “We need to refund their money.” The board approved the measure.
In other matters the board adopted a resolution to support federal funding to municipalities due to the Cover 19 pandemic as well as adopted a resolution for an option to contract with Three Rivers Planning and Development District to manage the debate offset of fines, fees and unpaid utility bills.
Ashley Furniture was approved for a building request on Phase 14 ware house, “this will add 100 more jobs,” Mayor Smith noted.
The board also approved payment of $3,680 for housing of prisoners in the Pontotoc County Adult Detention Center from December through March.
A payment of $625 was approved to Jay Johnson for the survey of the road redirection of the Q.T. Todd Road. “We had to have the survey drawing to even get the grant,” Mayor Smith said.
The board also approved a cash request of $81,320.17 from MDA through the Community Development Block Grant monies for the Cairo Sewer Project. “In fact, it is coming in some $10,213 less than they planned and there is a change order for that that must be approved as well,” Mayor Smith said. The board approved the change order.
Water and sewer superintendent Mike Martin said the board needs to discuss passing an ordinance regarding management of streets, trenching and right of ways.
“The city of Pontotoc has one of these, it keeps folks from coming in here and boring on a weekend then leaving us with damaged pipes.”
Martin said what precipitated this discussion and wanting to put an ordinance in place was the damage of a pipe in town.
“We thought we had blockage in a line and when we discovered the pipe, it had a hole in the top and the pipe was swagging because dirt had gotten in there over the years.” The problem dated back three years when AT&T had folks come in to bore for the fiber optics. “It was damaged at that time. There is no statute of limitations on getting AT&T to pay us back for this so we are going to pursue that,” Martin noted.
The new ordinance would spell out what a company has to comply with when they want to come into the town of Ecru to work. “They will have to camera our pipes before and after the work and will be liable for anything that is broken. They will have to get a permit to do this, so that a company can’t come in here on Friday afternoon and set up to do stuff on the weekend without us knowing about it,” Martin said.
The board agreed to set a hearing to put the ordinance into place at the June Board meeting, which will be Tuesday, June 2.
Mayor closed the meeting by telling the board that he and Mike Martin are talking with Three Rivers about getting special grant monies. “The state has extended the deadline to July 15 to secure these but it is still a tight deadline.”
Mayor Smith said the town has the option to apply for monies to replace the older water lines as well as circle feed Cairo Loop.
Chief Financial Officer for Ecru, Mike Nesbit gave the board a break down on what they could expect cash flow wise for the rest of the year.
“I know that the fiscal year ends in September, but I went ahead and looked at things to help project where the monies will be come January and February of next year,” Nesbit noted.
Nesbit said that he and Mayor Smith satin on a couple of state meetings, “which was an encouragement for us because the majority of our sales taxes comes form McCoys, Dollar General and Sonic. These three places haven’t stopped.”
The financial picture, while not totally good, was not just bleak either. “We have $395,000 available to run on the rest of the year. What will eat up a lot of our cash will be insurance. I also looked at our receipts and projected a sales tax decrease of 25 percent as well as lower fines and delayed some of the water bill payments. In all of this we will be okay, I think for the rest of the year. However, we could be underfunded in January and February of 2021,” he noted. Nesbit said he would have this information each month so the board can look at it and keep things in check.
Mayor Smith concluded the meeting by saying that the police department is auctioning off some guns. “Folks can go to gunbroker.com and click on thetownofecru to see which ones are available,” he said.