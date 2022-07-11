The Ecru board of Aldermen are seeking water or sewer grants through MDEQ/ARPA and they have asked ESI to apply for these and approved Mayor Patty Turk to sign any documents regarding the process.
New sidewalks coming off the trail near the M.B. Mayfield Museum will be a reality in the future thanks to the generosity of Ken Nowlin. The board approved a letter to the Tanglefoot Trail Board accepting for Ben Creekmore to construct and maintain two sidewalk exits off the Tanglefoot Trail into downtown Ecru.
Department heads were notified to turn in their budget requests for the coming fiscal year. The board will be in budget planning during the month of August. In addition, each department head was asked to update their inventory listing to be approved at the September meeting. Budgets for the coming year must be worked out and approved in September pending the beginning of the fiscal year October 1.
A change of zoning designation of property located off of Cummings Loop and Gin Drive was discussed as well as a zoning request from Tabitha Dearman.
The final resolution for the 2021 Ad Valorem tax exemption for Ashley Furniture was approved.
All bids that were taken for the Industrial Road Wastewater Collection Extension project were rejected and will be readvertised.
In another matter the board approved the fire rebate funds to go to Sunbelt fire for $23,049.85 for fire turnouts. One set of turnout gear costs about $3,000, and a fire department needs one for each firefighter. The NFPA requires this gear be replaced every 10 years, no matter how much it’s used. If the gear is used heavily or damaged beyond repair, it will need to be replaced more frequently.
Firefighters need all the protection they can get and the turnout gear plays a vital role in protecting them against fire, smoke and cancer causing agents that burn in structure fires.
The board also approved the consent agenda which included: approving June minutes, June payroll docket, claims docket, water adjustments, May financial report and preliminary June financial report.