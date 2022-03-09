In their regular March meeting the Ecru Board of aldermen voted to discuss medical marijuana at their April meeting as well as voted to send a resolution to the state ABC for resort status.
The board voted to have a meeting to discuss and vote on whether to allow Medical Marijauana to be either cultivated, processed or sold within the town limits at their Tuesday, April 5 meeting. Counties and municipalities have until Monday, May 2 to opt out of having medical marijuana in their town or county. The government entities can opt out of one or all of the three. If they do not opt out, they will automatically be allowed to have medical cannibas cultivated, processed and sold within their jurisdiction. Speakers will be limited to two minutes each.
The board once again took up the matter of declaring Ecru a resort area.
When an area of a town is declared a resort area the operation of open bars will be permitted within that specified area.
After the motion was made by Dr. James Speck, the floor was opened up for discussion.
Businessman Ken Nowlin said he believed a resort status would just add extra appeal to the town.
“We are between Pontotoc and New Albany,” he said. “And we need to be able to serve wine at our events just like they do.”
Also speaking to the board appealing for them to send application to the state Alcohol Beverage Control [ABC] for the designation were three business women whose buildings are owned by Nowlin.
Jennifer Rogers who manages Tanglefoot Market, Mallory Corder who owns Wood and Cloth as well as Tiffany Keith to owns Fallen Oak briefly spoke.
Each of the women asked for the designation for the town.
Corder said “it’s more than just being able to serve alcohol, that is just one part of it. Don’t focus on the alcohol aspect if it.”
Nowlin said it would look good for the town to have a sign on Highway 15 that said that Ecru was a resort town.
On the flip side of the matter, Ecru Park and Recreation organizer Brittany Seale said she didn’t think it takes alcohol to draw people into Ecru. “We have signed up 150 kids to play ball and it didn’t take alcohol to get them there.”
After the discussions, Mayor Turk asked if the board was going to table the matter again or vote.
Alderwoman Jeannie Thompson seconded the motion to vote, “This is the second time it has come up, so let’s go on and vote on it,” she said. It passed by a 3-2 vote.
Voting for the measure was Allison Richardson, Jeannie Thompson and Dr. Speck and voting against it was Gable Todd and Joey Tharp.
This does not mean that Ecru automatically has the designation immediately. They have simply approved to apply for the resort status. It must be approved by the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control. And there are some specific steps that have to be taken before it can even be filed with ABC.
A map clearly marking the area to be considered has to be drawn, there has to be specific reasons given why the area should be classified as a resort area. In addition the board has to seek endorsements from three civic clubs in the area under consideration. The chief of police has to give assurance that he will enforce the law. A certified copy of the order as entered on the minute book must be included as well. In addition, a legal notice has to run in the newspaper for two consecutive weeks and state that they are seeking a classification and public opinion is requested and these must be filed with the papers as well.
In other matters the board approved to change their wireless service from CSpire to ATT, to purchase an ad in the Pontotoc Visitors guide for $150, as well as an ad in the Pontotoc Progress for cemetery donations. The board also approved to pay $1,852.50 to McCarty Architects for the redesign of the Town Hall drawings.
In addition, the board also approved a payment of $6,500 to the Pontotoc County Tax Collector for collection of the towns taxes.
Water superintendent Shane Dunaway asked the board if they could consider a resolution to allow only one bore team in the town limits at a time. “When you have two or more teams and they cut something, it runs us crazy to get the water fixed,” he noted. The aldermen tabled the matter for further study.
In the consent agenda the board approved the February minutes, March payroll docket, clears docket, water adjustments and the January financial report.