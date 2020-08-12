Ecru city police chief told the board of aldermen at their first Tuesday meeting that he is going to sponsor the pack the patrol car once more. “Water will be one of the main things they will need this year,” noted Stringer when he made the announcement.
What happens is the patrol car will be parked out in front of City Hall and residents can drop by school supplies such as composition books, pencils, pens, glue sticks, folders, notebook paper, hand santitizer, Kleenex, paper towels and any other thing you can think of that a child needs for this school year.
While lists are released, not every child can bring everything on the list, so these extra things help.
“All the supplies that are brought here will go to North Pontotoc,” Stringer said. “The car will be parked out in front until the end of August.”
Water superintendent Mike Martin reported that all was going smoothly in town. “We’ve cleaned the park, patched a culvert and everything else seems to be going fine.”
In other business the board approved the final resolution of the Ashley Furniture tax exemption. However, Dr. Speck noted that the paperwork needed to be dropped off with more of an advanced notice rather than on meeting day. “I’ll make the motion that we approve it this year provided they give us more notice in the future.”
The board also approved a payment of $10,522.65 to Robbie Payne for replacing he roof at the clinic building; as well as $1,400 to Greg Roberts for the repair of a fire hydrant.
Mike Martin was approved to attend conference in Biloxi in September.
In building issues Adrian Porter was approved to build the home on his property that he has been seeking for the past couple of months and Michael Duncan was approved to replace his home at 1300 Old Highway 15.