The Ecru board of Aldermen tabled a request for a digital sign at Main Street and Highway 15, wanting a little more time to check into exactly where the sign would be located and if it would impede visibility to traffic in any way because of the height.
The board also denied a request to install a notification system for a sewer back flow valve that was requested by an Ashely Furniture representative in last months board meeting. The lift station is located near their new warehouse which is under construction. The station is on higher ground than the warehouse and he was concerned that if the station went down on the weekend without notification that the sewer would back up into the warehouse. The company tied into this lift station some 14 feet down. It will be six to nine months before the warehouse is complete.
The board approved for Jeannie Thompson to be their voting delegate at the Mississippi Municipal League Conference and appointed Gable Todd as the alternate voting delegate.
Chris Cook was approved to attend the Mississippi Association of Code Enforcement conference in August at D’Iberville.
Town clerk Mitzi Stokes and the deputy clerk were approved to attend the PERS employer training June 21 in Oxford. The board also voted to hire an architect for drawing ideas for the Welcome Center.
Water Superintendent Shane Dunaway discussed with the board the low pressure problems in the area of Highway 346 and Q.T. Todd Roads, especially on the north side of Hurricane Road. “My suggestion is to circle feed it,” he said.
“I’m not sure if that would be enough,” said Aldermen Gable Todd. “Especially since it is running off of a two inch line. Why don’t we get the engineer to look at it and recommend to us what we need to do.”
Mayor Turk said the town doesn’t want “to do a temporary fix.”
Todd nodded, “Yes in two or three years we will have the same problems because that area will continue to grow.” Dunaway agreed and said he’d get the engineer out there to see about it.
The board approved the consent agenda which included approving May minutes, June payroll docket, claims docket, water adjustments, April financial report, accepting preliminary May financial report and approved a payment to Michael and Cindy Easter for sewer charges.