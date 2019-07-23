The Ecru Cemetery committee has been hard at work improving the cemetery and keeping it mowed and landscaped. The committee also has had some rules on place for more than a year now and they will soon be posted near the entrance.
The rules adopted by the committee and approved by the board of aldermen are listed below.
The hours of the operation at the cemetery will be from 7 a.m. until sunset.
An excavation permit must be secured from the town clerk for all burials in the cemetery prior to the beginning of any work. Upon payment of a $100 permit fee and issuance of a permit to open a grave, the town’s designated representative will meet with the family to mark the correct location of the lot and grave site on the lot.
All transfer or assignment of any gravesite shall be made in the office of the town clerk. Only lot owners of record are recognized by the town.
Machinery used for excavating or moving vaults shall be used with protective ground covering wide enough to prevent damage to existing graves, grounds or grass areas. Any damage sustained will be assessed and charged the persons responsible.
All graves shall be filled, tamped and finished to the same level as the surrounding ground, such that no grave mound whatsoever remains.
Temporary markers must be replaced with a permanent monument within one year after the date of the burial service.
Only human remains shall be buried in the cemetery.
Flowers placed on grave sites within the cemetery shall be removed 14 calendar days after the date of the burial service for which they were placed.
Planting or landscaping with living trees, shrubs, flowers or planters is prohibited in any part of the cemetery unless approved in writing by the committee.
Flower containers are to be a permanent part of the headstone or attached to the top of a headstone and there shall be no free standing containers. Potted plants such as Easter lilies, azaleas, tulips and others will only be allowed at Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Fathers Day. These will be allowed to remain for no longer than four weeks. Christmas wreaths placed on graves may be permitted to remain until February 15.
No gravesite or lots within the cemetery shall contain any coping, curbing, fencing, railings or permanent borders of any material whatsoever. No gravel, brick, stone, cement or other kind of artificial walks will be permitted on any lot.
The placing of boxes, cans, shells, toys, metal designs, ornaments, signs, cards, concrete urns, concrete benches, pictures and similar articles or any article other than the approved monument or marker upon plots is discouraged, and if so placed, the town may issue a notice to remove such items.
Vehicles must travel only on the paved roadways.
The supervision of the cemetery reserves a protectorate over each and every lot, parcel or grave sold in the cemetery; no lot or grave shall be molested, marred, changed, improved, or bodies disinterred without the consent of legal authority; or duly authorized by the Board or the committee.