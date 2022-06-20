The Memphis Kennel Club was started in 1874 by a Civil War veteran whose dog and the accompanying bird hunting had helped him recover his fragile health. The club was one of the first in the country to offer dog shows, holding their first in 1877 three months after the famous Westminster Kennel Club show.
It might not be widely known that the club puts on a large competition right here in Pontotoc County. Last month on May 21-22 the Memphis Kennel Club Scent Work Trial was held in Ecru.
“Our club has a deep history of doing performance events,” said MKC Show Chair Maggie Moore. “When scent work became something that was added to the American Kennel Club as something that we could host, we jumped at the opportunity. This is one of the really fun events that you can do with any breed of dog.”
The sport is based on the work of “professional detection dogs” (such as drug dogs). The Ecru event is one of the largest of its type in the country, with 400 search runs each of the two days.
The trial was held at the farm of Mike and Nancy Nesbit. The Nesbits hold two of these trials annually, with the other occurring in September.
“I lived in Memphis for 40 years and moved back to Ecru after I retired, and I have been showing dogs since the early 80s,” Mike Nesbit said. “I have been involved with the Memphis Kennel Club for a long time. It takes a lot of space to put one of these shows on, and after I moved back I volunteered our farm as a place for them to have it (the trials).”
“Dogs are searching for different odors in different types of environments,” Moore said. “It’s something that dogs with any physical ability or really anyone can do. They are searching for different oils- birch, anise, clove and cypress- and they have to find them and alert (the handler). As far as the different elements, you have ‘container,’ where the dogs are finding odor in a container. There is ‘interior,’ which is inside a building, in this case an old barn stall. Next there is ‘exterior;’ we have pastures set up where there are vehicles and all sorts of farm equipment and materials with odors hidden underneath, and the dog has to find them. The last one is called ‘buried’, where the odors are buried under sand or water.”
There are several different levels of difficulty with each element (search environment)- Novice, Advanced, Excellent and Master.
There is also a handler discrimination class where the handler’s scent is one targeted rather than the usual essential oils.
“In the lower levels, the handler touches a sock (or glove), and the dog has to find the handler’s sock in a group of boxes, with a similar item with scent from a judge hidden as well,” Nesbit said. “As you progress up, the handlers touch something like a cotton ball (or cotton swabs), which are hidden under a chair or similar location. Again there are a couple of other judge and helper scents out there, and the dog has to distinguish between the handler’s and everybody else’s.”
The most prestigious and demanding competition comes at the “Detective” level. Those trials are conducted at a seperate, specialized location.
“That would be very similar to a drug dog being turned loose in a large area and being expected to find drugs in various and sundry places,” Nesbit said. “Obviously we are using essential oils. The detective (competition) area can be from 2,000-5,000 square feet, and there can be from 5-15 hides, which can be anywhere from on the ground to up in the ceiling. It is the highest level, and it is extremely difficult. For the detective trials this time we used the Woodmen of the World lodge on Industrial Road and Shane Turk’s warehouse on Highway 15.”
There is an art to how the dogs and handlers perform, especially at the higher, more challenging levels.
“It’s clearly teamwork,” Nesbit said. “You have to know your dog, and you have to understand the way your dog is going to react to an odor. There are little, subtle signs you have to pick up. People have a connection with their dogs that is pretty remarkable.”