The town of Ecru is getting set to launch their new BBI system with the installation of the computers and the programs last week. The software will help the town keep up with bills.
The board approved a building permit for Greg Edwards to put a business next to Dollar General that will be a green house, garden center and sell portable buildings.
In add-on the board approved for Patricia Scheuer to replace her mobile home at 959 East Road.
Water and sewer superintendent Mike Martin said they are cutting up a huge oak tree at the park. “We are getting slabs from this tree it is so big,” Martin said. He asked the board to approve for him to attend the Mississippi Rural Water Association in Jackson at the end of March and they approved.
The mayor told the board is seeking a Three Rivers grant for public use. “I want to get the grant to complete the park,” he said. “It has taken six years to raise $60,000 and I want us to wait another seven to finish all of this.”
In another matter the board also approve the final annexation ordinance. The next step is to schedule a public hearing. That will be announced at a later date. Anyone who wants to see where the limits are going to may drop by town hall and see the map.