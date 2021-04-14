The Ecru Board of Aldermen approved the hiring of three part time police officers and the adding on of one part time reserve officer to the force.
Police Chief Matt Stringer said these people are very adept at what they do and the town is fortunate to get well qualified trained officers to work part time.
“They will have flexible schedules so we can get the full time officers their break when needed,” Stringer said. These approved for hiring were Mallory Sullivan, Paul Voyles and Brent Baker. The part time reserve office will be Max Davidson.
In other business the town approved quotes from Sealed Security to replace the batteries in the alarm system at the Town Hall, approved the water adjustments and also approved the fair housing proclamation which is a Community Development Block grant requirement.
The board also approved the consent agenda with one motion which included the March minutes, march minutes phone poll to approve park expenditure, claims docket, payroll docket and February financials.