Ecru is looking to expand their town limits with an annexation approval by the board of aldermen.
The next step will be for the town to get a court date set in Chancery Court.
If the approval goes through it will increase the size of Ecru by three square miles.
“The town is currently four square miles,” noted Mayor Jeff Smith. “This will add the additional three.”
The limits will run south of town and stops at the top of the hill at McWhirters Bend. It will run due east to the channel. On the on the west side of Highway 15 the limits will go just to the edge of the industrial park without including the factories.
Mayor Smith said that as far as police protection goes, the town basically serves that area already “through an agreement with the sheriff’s office.”
“The plus side for the people who will be annexed is they will be able to get the services from the town,” he noted.
A map of where the annexation will exactly go to as well as the date for the Chancery Court hearing will be published in a forth coming paper.