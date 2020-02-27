I don’t know how everyone else feels about this rain, however if I wanted this much falling water in my life I would have chosen to live in Seattle. On average rain falls in Seattle a total of 152 days during a calendar year. I guess that it is a necessary evil however to get those bodies of water full before summer and the season of evaporation.
The Peach Festival Committee met this week and invited local business owners to offer their suggestions. The committee had a number of local business owners that came and weighed in on topics for the upcoming peach festival that is scheduled for June 13, 2020! Mark your calendars for this fun time of the year.
Ecru Baptist Church along with other area churches will be coordinating the Ecru Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will take place in the Blake Mounce Memorial Park and will have Hunts for various ages. New this year will be a special hunt for children with special needs. Hot dogs will be provided for participants throughout the day on Saturday, April 11. As more information becomes available, I will update you.
The North Pontotoc baseball boys will be hosting West Union on Friday, Feb. 28, games start at 5. While on the same day the fast-pitch team will be traveling to Tupelo for their matchup on the diamond.
A constant figure in the Ecru Town Hall will serve as water clerk for the last time on February 28. Lisa Holcomb is retiring to a better position as grandmother and playmate. If you have the time, come by the town hall and wish her well on her next adventure.
The officers of Ecru, took part in a training exercise this past Saturday. GSR and Firearms Instructor, William Van Gorder created a stress course for the officers to undergo where they practiced and honed many of the skills they use to keep Ecru citizens safe. Thank you to the officers!
If you have a birthday or special announcement you would like to share with the readers, please contact me at 662-419-9750 or leave me a note at the town hall. I would love to hear your stories of the present or the past.
Is there anything that says “comfort food” quite like chicken and dumplings? Oh, how I wish that our busy lifestyle allowed me the time to make it like my grandmother did with homemade dumplings and chicken stock! But alas that just doesn’t fit into our lives, so Crockpot Chicken and Dumplings will just have to do! In light of this cool, wet weather will have been having and will continue to have for a few more weeks I thought we could all use a little comfort!
1 onion, chopped1 ¼ boneless chicken breast2 cans cream of chicken soup
2 c. chicken broth1 (16.3 oz.) can of biscuits salt and pepper to taste
Scatter onion in the bottom of crockpot. Top with chicken, season with salt and pepper. Pour over the soup then the chicken broth. Cover and cook on high until the chicken is cooked through, around 3 hours. Flatten and cut biscuits into small pieces, add them to crockpot and stir to make sure liquid covers all dough. Cook on high until biscuits are cooked through, stirring occasionally. (around 1 hour) Add salt and pepper to taste. Can also add 2 stalks celery, chopped, 2 large carrots, chopped, and 1 cup frozen or fresh peas to give it a twist! Enjoy!