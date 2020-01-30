There is nothing like making a decision to be better about writing the news and then be thwarted by a holiday and missing a deadline. I think it was Shakespeare that said something about the best laid plans of mice and men. Here I go again to coin a phrase from a popular song from the 80s.
On Tuesday, January 28 during the North Pontotoc basketball game, Mayor Jeff Smith will be presenting a plaque to the Patrons of Excellence. This plaque will honor the families that were integral to the building of the original band hall.
DNOW weekend will be the weekend of January 31. Youth from Ecru Baptist Church will be taking part in the activities located at the AG center and staying in host homes for the weekend.
There will be a Fellowship Banquet in the Ecru Baptist Fellowship Hall on Saturday, February 15. A guest speaker and musician will be present for this special occasion. This event is open to senior adults. Grace Hooper will be catering the event. If you would like to attend, please call Whitney at 662-419-9750 to register. This is necessary for Mrs. Hooper to have a head count for meals.
It is never too early to start planning for the Peach Festival. Mark your calendars for fun, fair foods, vendors, and peaches on June 13, 2020.
The Town of Ecru is hopeful that some grants will come through and allow the town to own and move the MB Mayfield homeplace. The plan is to move the house and renovate it to become a museum within the town. If you had an interactions or stories to share about MB Mayfield please send them to the town hall or relay them to me at 662-419-9750. I will continue to keep you informed as the process will be a lengthy one.
Residents of Church Street Manor are practicing for their CSM Winter Classic Hockey Game on January 31st. The puck drops at 1:30 pm. Come and enjoy the competition.
Congratulations to Will Snider, who was honored with a plaque, for 10 years of service to the Ecru Volunteer Fire Department. Thank you for your volunteer spirit and willingness to serve.
I remind you that this article is possible because of you and your input. If you have birthday, anniversaries or the such that you would like to share, please contact me at 662-419-9750.
January 27th is “Chocolate Cake Day” and this is a day that I do not mind celebrating. So to honor such a wonderful day a recipe for Chocolate Bundt Cake
1 c unsalted butter1/3 c cocoa powder1 c water
2 c all-purpose flour1 ½ tsp. baking soda2 large eggs
½ c sour cream or plain greek yogurt1 tsp. vanilla extract
Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a Bundt pan and set aside. In small saucepan combine butter, cocoa powder, salt, and water and place over med. heat until butter is melted and all ingredients are combined. In large bowl whisk together the dry ingredients. Add half the melted butter mixture and whisk until completely blended. Add remaining butter mixture and whisk until blended. Add the eggs one at time whisking after each. Finally whisk in the sour cream and vanilla extract. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake approximately 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.