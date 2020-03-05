These past few days of sunshine has given me Spring fever! I totally enjoyed Saturday and being able to enjoy the warmth of the sun and being outside. Hearing the birds sing was like listening to a promise of warm, sunny days to come! Then I looked at the news and listened to the forecast of rain and my mood immediately changed. So my advice is to take advantage of the sun and warmth while you can.
If you have or had reason to go to the storm shelter in the Blake Mounce Memorial Park, the shelter closest to the community house has new bench seating. The benches were designed and made by Mr. Bill Culberson, an Ecru resident. The benches provide extra seating that is sturdy, eye pleasing, made to fit, and difficult to steal. The town will be discussing the addition to the benches to each of the storm shelters in town. Thank you Mr. Bill for seeing a need and being part of the solution!
The Town of Ecru with partnership from the local churches, will be having the 2nd annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 11. The hunt will begin at 9am and will have hunts divided by age groups, as well as one for children with special needs. Hot Dogs will be provided during the day. Come and enjoy a wonderful family time at the Blake Mounce Park on April 11!
Welcome to Rebecca Chism who will begin this week as Water Clerk. She will spend a day in Flowood for BBI software training on the computer system and will then dive into the duties of clerk. So when you come to pay your water bill be prepared to see a new face in the window.
Congratulations to North Pontotoc Softball coach, Cee Cee Cavenaugh on the birth of her baby boy. Maddox Cavenaugh was born weighing 9 lbs. 3 ounces.
If you have a birthday, anniversary, or special event, please let me know so I can share your event with the readers. I would love to hear your stories of Ecru from the yesteryears! You can call me at 662-419-9750 or leave a message at town hall.
Last week, I made and took this soup for a meeting. The ladies all enjoyed it and requested the recipe, suggesting that I place it in my article. This makes a great soup and is easy! ENJOY
Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup
8 cups russet potatoes, diced1 yellow onion, diced2 large carrots- peeled and chopped
16 oz. cubed ham1 tsp. salt½ cup chopped celery4 cups. Chicken broth
1 can whole kernel corn, drainedPepper¼ c flour1 ½ cups heavy cream
½ c. sour cream
Add the potatoes, onions, carrot, celery, ham, salt, pepper, broth, and whole kernel corn to slow cooker. Cook on low 7-8 hours or high 4-5 hours. Using a potato masher, mash about 1/3 of the potatoes, the other ingredients will be crisp enough to not mash. Add the flour, heavy cream, and sour cream. Cover and cook on high for an additional 15 minutes.
From my family to yours, have a wonderful week!