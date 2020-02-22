Well, this week has been a series of changes in the Smith house. Jeff is now responsible for making sure that Kathryn makes it to school on time with everything that she needs. So far he has not had to make any whirl-wind trips to school to drop a forgotten off in the office, but I know it is coming. And that is why when I think of this new daddy role, I can't help but to giggle. You may wonder what has caused this transition, and that is a new job opportunity for me at North Pontotoc High School.
In keeping with this idea of transition, Mrs. Lisa Holcomb will be retiring from the water clerk position at Town Hall the end of February. Lisa will be spending more time with sweet grand babies and we certainly know that she will enjoy her new position. Taking the reins as Town Water Clerk will be Rebecca Chism. Rebecca was chosen from a number of applicants after a panel interview with the Mayor and board members and she is eager to start her new job the first part of March.
The town has lost a matriarchal member, Mrs. Carolyn Pannell. Mrs. Pannel was the wife of late Bobby Pannel who is the name sake of the park along main street. Our condolences for the family in their time of loss.
April 11th is the community Easter Egg Hunt. The event will take place again in the Blake Mounce Park and will have hunts for children of various ages. New this year will be a special area designated for children with special needs. Ecru Baptist Church is working in conjunction with other area churches to create a wonderful experience again. As soon as times are decided, I will make sure to put them in the article.
February is National Canned Food month. Designated in 1987 by the canned food information council it was used to lessen the misconceptions of canned food being less nutritious than fresh foods. This is a wonderful time to celebrate the Canned Food Month by donating canned food items to local pantries that are normally running low after the holidays.
If you have news to share, please give me a call at 419-9750. I am always looking for historical facts or birthdays to celebrate in the news.
In honor of canned food month, here is a recipe that relies on canned food. Enjoy some One Pot Tex-Mex pasta.
2 TBSP virgin olive oil 1 c. diced onion 1 jalapeno, seeded, stemmed, and chopped
1 ½ tsp. Italian seasoning 1 lb. Ground beef ½ pound Italian sausage
2 cups dry cellentani pasta 1 (16oz.) jar salsa 1 (14.5 oz.) chicken broth
1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomato 2 TBSP tomato paste 1 (11 oz) whole kernel corn, drained
1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained 1 fresh avocado, diced 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 ½ c. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded ¼ c. fresh cilantro, chopped
In a saute pan or skillet, heat oil over med. High heat. Add onion, jalapeno, and Italian seasonings. Saute for 4 minutes, then add ground beef and italian sausage meat. Saute for about 6 minutes until meat is browned. Add dry pasta, salsa, chicken broth, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, drained corn, drained beans. Stir, cover and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer covered. Simmer 18-20 minutes or until pasta is tender. Sprinkle avocado, roma tomato, and shredded cheese. Cover and let sit until cheese is melted. Portion into bowls and sprinkle with cilantro (optional). Serve and Enjoy!