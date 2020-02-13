Football is over and baseball/softball is in the air. In our house, we look forward to the smell of the field and hearing the crack of the bat. Softball is our spring game of choice as it is the one that Kathryn plays. If you are much like us and like popcorn while watching a good game, the State Champion Viking Baseball team takes the field February 15 with their opening baseball jamboree.
Ecru Baptist Church is hosting a Senior Adult Fellowship Banquet on February 15 at 11 am in the Fellowship Hall. Grace Hooper will be catering and the event is open to Senior Adults in the are whether you are a member of Ecru Baptist Church or not. If you plan on attending, call Whitney Smith at 419-9750. We need an accurate head count for the caterer. Marilyn Gillespie will be singing and also their will be a special guest speaker.
Congratulations to Libby Young, principal of North Pontotoc Upper Elementary on being named “Administrator of the Year”. Libby was honored by her staff with a surprise celebration on Friday.
Happy birthday to Cobb Thomas, He will be celebrating 16 years on February 12th. Cobb is the son of Kelly and Jason Thomas and the grandson of Dottie and Steve Cobb.
Happy birthday to Fran Robinson who will celebrate her birthday of February 16th.
If you have anything to share with the readers such as a birthday or anniversary, maybe a funny story or a moment of Ecru history, please call Whitney at 419-9750.
If you are like my family, this is a busy time of year with kids involved in school and extra curricular activities. Sometimes, I just need an easy, quick recipe to put together for supper so we can all slow down for a few minutes and enjoy being home and together. Here is my recipe for Baked Tortellini Casserole.
1 container refrigerated or frozen cheese tortellini 1 lb. Ground beef
1 (24 oz.) jar of spaghetti sauce 8 oz. Cream cheese 1-2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup grated or shredded Parmesan
Cook the pasta al dente according to the package directions. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 13 baking dish. Brown ground beef with seasoning of your choice. (I prefer garlic, Italian seasoning, and salt and pepper) Drain the excess grease from ground beef and stir in tomato sauce and cream cheese. Simmer for a few minutes. Gently toss the cooked tortellini in with the sauce mixture and then pour into the greased baking dish. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes. Enjoy with garlic bread and salad.
From our family to yours, have a wonderful week!