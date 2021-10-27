The lone sound of a steam-run train whistle marked the beginning of the little village of Ecru.
The year was 1886, and it marked the biggest day there had ever been. G.M.O. Railroad laid the first narrow gauge track down the center of town on the Sid (S.F.) Holditch levee. A depot was built in the young railroad town and Mark Armour was the first depot agent.
The U.S. postal system established a post office and gave it the name of Ecru, after the color of the depot which had been painted a beige or light brown.
Some historical highlights:
• J.E.A. Browning and J.H. Hattox had the first gin in Ecru. A.W. Roberson and V.B. Tucker were cotton buyers in the early1900s.
• The Ecru Fair Association was formed about 1904, the first in Pontotoc County.
• The McCoy Hotel from 1904 to 1915 was a favorite place for drummers, as traveling salesmen were called in those days, because of the excellent food served.
• The Ecru Echo was published weekly, beginning August 9, 1914. T.M. Wingo was editor and publisher. In 1914, E.T.Winston also founded Ecru Enterprise, so for some time, Ecru had two newspapers.
• One unusual aspect of downtown Ecru is the water pump on Main Street. It began as an artesian overflow when there was only one building on the muddy Main Street in 1902. When the town laid concrete walks, this pump was left as a landmark. It is still there today
• Disaster struck Ecru on December 8, 1970, when a pre-dawn fire destroyed six businesses. Since that day, the buildings have been rebuilt and Main Street is now thriving once more.
So there is where Ecru was, let’s see where it is today. The railroad that named this town has long since gone, but the rail bed has been changed into a bike route drawing hundreds of visitors into the tiny town which is thriving and growing by leaps and bounds.
The town recently sat the first female mayor when Patty Turk was sworn in this past July.
A ball field is coming together once more and the town is hosting events to draw even more folks.
Two successful festivals and harvest walks brings the citizens to this coming event which will feature festival fare and a harvest walk combined.
Check out all the events you can do and see on these special Heart of Ecru pages and grab the kiddos and plan to spend your day in historic Ecru and enjoy all the festivities the town will roll out for your fall enjoyment.