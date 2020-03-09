The pictures are devastating. Cookeville, Tennessee residents are still reeling from the utter destruction of the place they call home. Tornadoes ripped through the area last week leveling houses and throwing cars around like toys.
“We here in Pontotoc county know what they are going through,” said Ecru water and sewer superintendent Mike Martin. “Because of this we are going to load a trailer with supplies to help.”
According to the Tennessean website the most needed items are socks, underwear, diapers and wipes, pajama bottoms, water and pet food. If you plan on traveling there on your own officials have set up an email account, helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov, for volunteers to sign up to help with cleanup and relief efforts in coming days.
The Town Hall of Ecru will be a drop off point for collecting the following items personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, trash bags and bottled water. These need to be at the town hall before noon on Saturday, March 21.
Two of the victims in the Cookeville tornado have ties to Pontotoc, Todd Koehler and his wife, Sue. Todd is the first cousin of Dr. Kevin Koehler.