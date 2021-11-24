alert Ecru parade change Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ecru parade change:The Ecru Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 4 with line up at 5. regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Ecru Parade Change Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 53° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sun and clouds mixed. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 10:09 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Christmas parades set in all communities 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc County Habitat seeking applicants 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Ecru parade change 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Cougars clip Wildcats 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress North and South Pontotoc to start wrestling programs 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress North men and women top South 2 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists