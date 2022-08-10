Purchase Access

The Ecru board of aldermen accepted receipt of the tax rolls and set August 11 as the date for the work session to hammer out the budget for the coming year and August 18 as the hearing date for the hearing and adoption of tax levy. The board has to approve the new budget at the September 6 meeting because the fiscal year for the town begins October 1.

