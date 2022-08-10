The Ecru board of aldermen accepted receipt of the tax rolls and set August 11 as the date for the work session to hammer out the budget for the coming year and August 18 as the hearing date for the hearing and adoption of tax levy. The board has to approve the new budget at the September 6 meeting because the fiscal year for the town begins October 1.
The aldermen also approved for food trucks to come and operate in the town provided they purchase a permit that would last for a year. The trucks also have to have a current health department certificate as well as proof of liability insurance.
Business owners in the town were completely supportive of having food trucks come into the town and operate since their presence would bring foot traffic to the stores.
After discussion on the fee itself, the board weighed the pros and cons of what to charge, finally settling on a $250 yearly fee.
“That way they don’t have to come back every month to pay to operate in the town,” pointed out Gable Todd. “And that averages out to a little more than $20 per month which is what Pontotoc charges.”
In addition, the board heard a request from Patricia Edwards to put a carport and a building on her lot. The board asked her to meet with building inspector Tim Ball and show him what she wanted and make sure it was within the code enforcement regulations.
Police Chief Matt Stringer told the board that two hour parking limit will soon be enforced on Main Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“In talking to all the business owners the complaint I hear is that people are coming and parking all day and keeping customers from having a place to park to shop,” he noted.
Chief Stringer said he has seen folks use Main Street as a place to leave their truck while they leave for the entire week. “This will stop that and it will allow the parking places to be free for those who would like to shop.”
In a 4-1 decision the board voted against allowing businessman Ken Nowlin to have the permits to keep the billboards he planned to locate at Highway 15 and Main Street and near North Pontotoc High School and Alexander Auto Sales. The board took up the matter last month and tabled it for further investigation. Both Tim Ball and Mike Nesbit said they met with Nowlin before the billboards were erected and told him they believed that they would not be in compliance with the town ordinances. Another issue with the billboard at the school was because of the LED lights blinding the eyes of the students playing baseball. “Aldermen Jeannie Thompson said that is a safety issue.”
In doing this the board also said that anyone wanting to put up a billboard in the town limits will have to come before the board to get approval.
The board also approved to close the community house bank account and transfer the funds t the park account.
