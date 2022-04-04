If you have never visited Main Street in Ecru you should reserve you a Saturday and do so. Main Street? Ecru? Yes. I mean after all don’t you drive to Tupelo to shop at the mall and then drive other places to shop?
Well save yourself some gas money and just drive to Ecru, park your car and start your stroll. I met some new friends that were connected to some old friends I’ve known for years.
For instance, Mr. Charlie Stubblefield’s daughter, Beverly, has settled into Ecru and she has written a children’s book. She was out in the sunshine meeting and greeting folks and enjoying her day. Next to her was Bert Kemp who brought a big pot of real, and I mean real, New Orleans jambalaya. And children, I know what I’m talking about when I tell you that was stuff to die for. Now he also was touting his own seasoning that he bottles. So my afternoon started well.
As I continued my stroll I stopped into Megan Peeples’ Flowers on Main Street and was delighted with different textures and colors inside her shop. She had several beautiful bows tied on wire and I asked her what that was for. She said it would be a mail box topper that they were going to add Easter eggs and other spring flowers on. Ooooohhhh. It was pretty.
Now the folks at Zuby’s were busy feeding people inside and outside. Outside? Yes, they have tables and chairs set up and you can sit right next to the wall that has that beautiful mural of Ecru painted on it and enjoy the blue sky and sunshine while you eat.
And there at Wood and Cloth that dear lady had her own little helper in the form of her daughter who was greeting folks and letting them know that they were welcome to come in. Her smile was sunshine to my soul.
And then I went across the street to the Tanglefoot Market, Jennifer Rogers smiled at me as I began my trek through all the many booths she has. It was fun looking at all the many interesting things folks have and the diversity of merchandise from necklaces to lamps. And did you know she has one of those old timey horses you can ride for a quarter? I was almost envious of the little boys and girls that climbed up on that saddle. It took me back to my childhood. You just must spend a morning there you will enjoy every minute of it.
And then I went to the Happy Hanger and saw all the little cute dresses and things that sweet lady had in her store. Easter is coming up and you can outfit the whole family there. And they are ready to help you with all you need.
At Aleigh’s Envy the ladies were enjoying trying on all kinds of different dresses and looking at all the cute spring blouses. The botique is multifaceted because you can get everything from a Bible for your soul and soles for your feet.
And please let me not forget those sweet girls at Fallen Oak. They were sporting all kinds of dresses and shoes for the spring and summer season and candles to make your house smell good and soaps to delight your guests and your family.
So, next time your folks want to go on a shopping outing, don’t drive all the way to Tupelo. Enjoy the hometown atmosphere of Downtown Ecru.